WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.57

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.57 and last traded at $92.55, with a volume of 218893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,892,000 after buying an additional 489,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,704,000 after buying an additional 1,066,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 888,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,389,000 after buying an additional 129,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $73,838,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,303,000 after buying an additional 316,382 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

