WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,341,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 742,715 shares.The stock last traded at $69.94 and had previously closed at $69.60.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,504,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,908,000 after buying an additional 3,208,930 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,699,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,743,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,280 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 7,283,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 785,413 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $34,344,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

