WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,341,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 742,715 shares.The stock last traded at $69.94 and had previously closed at $69.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
