Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $136.00. The stock had previously closed at $133.29, but opened at $137.36. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Woodward shares last traded at $138.59, with a volume of 38,890 shares.

WWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

