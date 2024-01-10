Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.