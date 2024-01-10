Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1,657.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,165 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.23% of Wynn Resorts worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,255. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,191.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.