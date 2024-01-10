X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Shares Up 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.34. 4,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 1,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.
About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
