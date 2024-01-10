X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) is White Pine Investment CO’s 5th Largest Position

White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF makes up about 3.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.86% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 455.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 31,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,349. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

