XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 6,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,182.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,114 shares of company stock worth $49,202.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

