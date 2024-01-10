Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 275,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 435,427 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,169,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 292,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

