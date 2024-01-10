Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

