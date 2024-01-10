Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after purchasing an additional 291,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.26. The stock had a trading volume of 282,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.56 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

