Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.18

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 277832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $805 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,834.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264. Insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

