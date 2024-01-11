10,379 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

