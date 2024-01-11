11,824 Shares in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in nLIGHT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. Research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.