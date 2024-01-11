14,661 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after buying an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE NIO opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

