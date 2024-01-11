1,691 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.94. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

