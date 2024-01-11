1,831,700 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,831,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,394,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.24% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.35. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

