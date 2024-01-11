1,915 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hershey Stock Performance
Shares of HSY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $189.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.48. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
