2,127 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $155.45. 2,384,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,921. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

