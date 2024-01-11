2,251 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.76. The company had a trading volume of 267,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

