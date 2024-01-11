2,652 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.06. 185,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,880. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $209.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

