2,808 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $247.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

