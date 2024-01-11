2,819 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 318,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $83,913,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.89. The company had a trading volume of 475,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,405. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.22 and a 200 day moving average of $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

