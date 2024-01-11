33,885 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,001. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,180 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $55,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,468,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,854.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 38,289 shares of company stock valued at $289,570.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

