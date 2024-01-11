3,555 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ATO traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $115.72. 139,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,826. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

