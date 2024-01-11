3,600 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kroger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 292,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 382,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

