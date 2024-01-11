36,312 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.66. 1,512,066 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

