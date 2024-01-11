383 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $804.39 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $794.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $773.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

