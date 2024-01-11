4,049 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

