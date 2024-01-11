5,190 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,538,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,249,590. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $273.74 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.69.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

