572 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VOO opened at $437.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

