61,375 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

