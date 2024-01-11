617,815 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Acquired by Kailix Advisors LLC

Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 617,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,551,000. PHINIA accounts for about 8.0% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of PHINIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,940,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $9,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $8,709,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $2,207,000.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PHIN traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 97,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,884. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. PHINIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.