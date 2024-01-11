63,664 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
DSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,219. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
