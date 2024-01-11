7,136 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.96. 231,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,795. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $314.26. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.26 and a 200 day moving average of $287.56.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

