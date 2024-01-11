7,298 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.51. 1,682,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

