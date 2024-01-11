845,629 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 845,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,021,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

