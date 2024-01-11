865 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $406.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,939,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,912,477. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.74 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.69.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

