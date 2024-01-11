A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $3,915,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 125.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 194,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,163. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

