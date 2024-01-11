AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %

AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,762. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

