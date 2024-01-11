Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Up 2.3%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 1,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 48,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABL

Abacus Life Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abacus Life

In other Abacus Life news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,718 shares in the company, valued at $136,762.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.