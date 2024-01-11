Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Accolade in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACCD. Barclays began coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Accolade Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 956,474 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 111.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 946,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

