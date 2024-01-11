Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 19,499 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 658,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 324,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 61,366 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,454.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

