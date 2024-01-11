Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,559 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $20,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,572,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 134,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

