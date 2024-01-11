Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

