Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,748 Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.