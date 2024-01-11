Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,087,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.20. 116,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,114. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

