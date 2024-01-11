Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of IMTM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

