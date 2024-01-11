Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.94. 1,262,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,611. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

