Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,066 shares. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average is $137.90.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

